A high-powered CEO uses this 50-minute workout to stay in incredible shape

59 year-old Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick is in insane shape for any age, let alone his own. He works out between seven and 12 times a week, and he founded a group fitness club called The Program.

Strauss invited us to shadow him during what he calls “the V-shape workout” at Equinox Tribeca. The 50-minute workout focuses on strengthening core and upper body muscles.

