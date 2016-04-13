This fitness-focused dad created workout equipment that helps him exercise with his kids

A.C. Fowler

Brent Kruithof started exercising at home instead of the gym because he was working long hours as an accountant. To maximise his workouts, he created the FLYUP, sliding resistance grips that aim to make working out at home more dynamic. Another pro? Kids love it, and Kruithof now gets to spend quality time with his family while working out.

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

