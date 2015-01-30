5 Courses And 65 Hours Of Workout, Yoga, Parkour And Dieting Techniques [92% Off]

There is a reason why many notable, successful people like to work out, and it is more than public image. Being in top physical condition feels great, and helps keep you focused at work. That’s where the Fitness Course Bundle comes in. It provides all the necessary instruction, at 91% off the normal price.

Physical fitness is a broad subject, but the five video courses in this bundle cover various end goals. For instance, if overall well-being is your aim, practicing yoga and maintaining a detox diet might suit you best. Alternatively, you can bulk up with the right kettlebell techniques, while gaining respiratory fitness can be genuine fun with some parkour skills.

These topics are all covered, along with more specific dieting advice and exercises to help you drop a size. Here’s a look:

Gain Explosive Power and Strength with Kettlebells

Build muscle without an expensive gym membership

Essential Parkour Techniques

3.5 week course on the essential movements of parkour

The Under 20 Workout, 6 Week Fat Blaster Challenge

40+ step-by-step instructional workout videos

30 Day Yoga Challenge and Detox Diet Transformation System

Yoga, meditation and cleansing dietary practices

The 21-Day PreDiet Weight Loss Program

Learn to identify self-defeating cycles that sabotage your weight loss

To pick up the bundle at the 91% discount, check out the link below.

Get 91% off the Fierce Fitness Course Bundle ($US29)

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]businessinsider.com.

