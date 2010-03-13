Fitch: Watch What's About To Happen To Mortgage Investors When The Fed Pulls Out The Supports

If you don’t think the housing market is still floating on a Washington-inflated lifeboat, think again.



Here’s Fitch analysing what’s about to happen to Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities values once the fed pulls out the scaffolding:

Fitch Ratings-NY-12 March 2010: Loss severities on distressed U.S.

residential mortgage loans are likely to rise this year as several key

government support programs expire, according to Fitch Ratings.

Low mortgage rates, homebuyer tax credits and government directed

loan-modification programs have led to an improvement in home prices and

loss severities since second quarter-2009. But the expiration in the

coming months of both the homebuyer tax credit and the Federal Reserve’s

$1.25 trillion MBS purchase program will increase negative pressure on

home prices and loss severities, according to Senior Director Grant

Bailey.

Additionally, an increase in the liquidation of loans with unsuccessful

loan modifications is expected to add to the supply of distressed

inventory in the housing market. ‘Servicers are further along in

identifying borrowers ineligible for modifications and will likely be

more aggressive in liquidating those loans this year compared to last,’

said Bailey. ‘Less costly alternatives to foreclosure, such as

short-sales, should help stem rising loss severities due to the lower

costs and speed of the resolution.’

Loss severities on loans resolved through short-sales are approximately

10% lower than loss severities on loans in which the servicer takes

possession of the property. Additionally, the seasonal increase in

housing activity through the summer may delay the full impact of the

withdrawal of the government support programs until later this year.

Loss severity trends continue to be strongly dependent on home price

trends, as shown in Fitch’s most recent ‘RMBS Performance Metrics’

results. In the two years prior to the recent improvement, national home

prices dropped approximately 30% while loss severities on loans which

incurred losses doubled to record highs of 43% for private-label Prime

loans, 58% for Alt-A loans and 72% for Subprime loans.

Fitch’s RMBS Performance Metrics combines loan level data from Fitch

Ratings and LoanPerformance to show delinquency trends, roll rate

movement and loss rates across vintage, sector, and mortgage type. The

report also includes data on mortgage servicing trends, such as

modification activity and advancing percentages, as well as a summary of

bond rating changes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.