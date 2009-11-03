Fitch Says Downgrades Are Coming For Older-Vintage Commercial Real Estate Deals

In both housing and commercial real estate, it’s the late-bubble vintage deals that are getting ugly at the fastest rate. But just like in housing, where the pain has spread form the bubblicious areas to the stable ones (like Provo), so too in commercial real estate is the trouble spreading to deals done in better times.
Fitch has come out with a warning on older-vintage commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), due to the weakness of the economy.
‘Large loan floaters, pre-2000 vintage CMBS, and deals originated in the
latter half of 2005 will be most susceptible to downgrades,’ said
Managing Director Mary MacNeill. ‘It should be noted that the magnitude
of these expected negative rating actions will not be as significant as
that of recent actions already taken on later vintages.’
With recent vintage CMBS encompassing nearly half of the Fitch-rated
universe and among the weaker performing deals, Fitch expects
approximately 90% of its entire rated CMBS portfolio to retain
investment grade ratings once all reviews are complete. While Fitch
expects these older vintage transactions to perform better from a
ratings standpoint, ‘it is now evident that all CMBS vintages are
susceptible to the severe economic conditions of the past two years,’
said MacNeill.
Fitch’s third-quarter review of 2006-2008 CMBS deals, which concluded
earlier this month, resulted in rating affirmations on 80% of the
tranches by balance(totaling $186.1 billion), and downgrades for the
remaining 20% ($44.3 billion). Fitch expects few additional near-term
negative rating actions among these 78 deals.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.