Fitch Says Downgrades Are Coming For Older-Vintage Commercial Real Estate Deals

In both housing and commercial real estate, it’s the late-bubble vintage deals that are getting ugly at the fastest rate. But just like in housing, where the pain has spread form the bubblicious areas to the stable ones (like Provo), so too in commercial real estate is the trouble spreading to deals done in better times.

Fitch has come out with a warning on older-vintage commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), due to the weakness of the economy.

‘Large loan floaters, pre-2000 vintage CMBS, and deals originated in the

latter half of 2005 will be most susceptible to downgrades,’ said

Managing Director Mary MacNeill. ‘It should be noted that the magnitude

of these expected negative rating actions will not be as significant as

that of recent actions already taken on later vintages.’

With recent vintage CMBS encompassing nearly half of the Fitch-rated

universe and among the weaker performing deals, Fitch expects

approximately 90% of its entire rated CMBS portfolio to retain

investment grade ratings once all reviews are complete. While Fitch

expects these older vintage transactions to perform better from a

ratings standpoint, ‘it is now evident that all CMBS vintages are

susceptible to the severe economic conditions of the past two years,’

said MacNeill.

Fitch’s third-quarter review of 2006-2008 CMBS deals, which concluded

earlier this month, resulted in rating affirmations on 80% of the

tranches by balance(totaling $186.1 billion), and downgrades for the

remaining 20% ($44.3 billion). Fitch expects few additional near-term

negative rating actions among these 78 deals.

