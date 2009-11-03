Fitch Says Downgrades Are Coming For Older-Vintage Commercial Real Estate Deals

Joe Weisenthal

In both housing and commercial real estate, it’s the late-bubble vintage deals that are getting ugly at the fastest rate. But just like in housing, where the pain has spread form the bubblicious areas to the stable ones (like Provo), so too in commercial real estate is the trouble spreading to deals done in better times.

Fitch has come out with a warning on older-vintage commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), due to the weakness of the economy.

  ‘Large loan floaters, pre-2000 vintage CMBS, and deals originated in the
  latter  half  of  2005  will  be  most  susceptible to downgrades,’ said
  Managing  Director Mary MacNeill. ‘It should be noted that the magnitude
  of  these expected negative rating actions will not be as significant as
  that of recent actions already taken on later vintages.’

  With  recent  vintage  CMBS  encompassing nearly half of the Fitch-rated
  universe   and   among   the  weaker  performing  deals,  Fitch  expects
  approximately   90%  of  its  entire  rated  CMBS  portfolio  to  retain
  investment  grade  ratings  once  all  reviews are complete. While Fitch
  expects  these  older  vintage  transactions  to  perform  better from a
  ratings  standpoint,  ‘it  is  now  evident  that  all CMBS vintages are
  susceptible  to  the  severe economic conditions of the past two years,’
  said MacNeill.

  Fitch’s  third-quarter  review  of 2006-2008 CMBS deals, which concluded
  earlier  this  month,  resulted  in  rating  affirmations  on 80% of the
  tranches  by  balance(totaling  $186.1  billion), and downgrades for the
  remaining  20%  ($44.3  billion). Fitch expects few additional near-term
  negative rating actions among these 78 deals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.