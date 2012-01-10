A Glimmer Of Good Ratings News For France

At least one ratings agency probably won’t be downgrading France.According to Bloomberg’s Linda Yueh, Fitch is soon to resolve a host of ratings for various countries in the Eurozone, but France is unlikely to be among the countries that will get the ax.

Of course, Fitch is owned by a French company, so… make of that what you will.

The world is still sitting on pins and needles, waiting for Moody’s or S&P to make their move.

