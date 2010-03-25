Fitch: Portugal Is Bad, But It's Not Greece

Fitch’s Paul Rawkins explained to CNBC this morning that, while Portugal has been downgraded, it is in a completely different situation than Greece.
- :40 Portugal’s economic plan is realistic, but the economy may not perform well enough
- 1:10 This is a medium term problem for Portugal
- 2:30 Portugal’s funding in a much different position to Greece
