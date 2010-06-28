FITCH: Oil Spill Will Bring More Pain To Troubled Florida Homeowners

Fitch warns about the effect of the oil spill on a housing market that’s already pretty weak.



Struggling homeowners in Florida will have limited ability to face any

additional economic challenges brought on by the Gulf oil spill,

according to Fitch Ratings.

A recently completed study by Fitch shows half of all securitized

non-agency mortgage loans in Florida are 60 days or more delinquent.

Also among the study’s more notable findings, ‘Florida already ranks the

worst among all states in mortgage delinquencies across all product

types,’ said Managing Director Roelof Slump. ‘Additionally, Florida

contains a disproportionate amount of non-prime loans, with 85% of loans

being categorized as Alt-A or Subprime.’ Such products have become

associated with weaker performance in general. This is especially

meaningful in Florida where severe home price declines have impacted

most areas of the state.

The 60+ day delinquency rate for Florida has been heavily influenced by

the significant home price declines already seen to date, along with the

worsening in the rate of unemployment. On an aggregate basis, 81% of all

loans in the state are ‘underwater’, and the average mark-to-market

loan-to-value ratio of Florida loans is 138%. ‘Nearly 40% of all Florida

borrowers owe more than 150% of the value of their homes,’ said Slump.

Although half of all borrowers in the state are current on their

mortgage payments, they owe 120% of their home values. Given the

significant negative equity, ‘further economic stress brought on by the

Gulf oil spill and declines in the tourism and fishing industries would

be likely to further increase default rates,’ said Slump.

