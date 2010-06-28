FITCH: Oil Spill Will Bring More Pain To Troubled Florida Homeowners

Joe Weisenthal
Fitch warns about the effect of the oil spill on a housing market that’s already pretty weak.

Struggling  homeowners  in Florida will have limited ability to face any
  additional  economic  challenges  brought  on  by  the  Gulf  oil spill,
  according to Fitch Ratings.

  A  recently  completed  study  by  Fitch  shows  half of all securitized
  non-agency  mortgage  loans  in  Florida are 60 days or more delinquent.
  Also among the study’s more notable findings, ‘Florida already ranks the
  worst  among  all  states  in  mortgage delinquencies across all product
  types,’  said  Managing  Director  Roelof  Slump. ‘Additionally, Florida
  contains a disproportionate amount of non-prime loans, with 85% of loans
  being  categorized  as  Alt-A  or  Subprime.’  Such products have become
  associated  with  weaker  performance  in  general.  This  is especially
  meaningful  in  Florida  where  severe home price declines have impacted
  most areas of the state.

  The  60+ day delinquency rate for Florida has been heavily influenced by
  the significant home price declines already seen to date, along with the
  worsening in the rate of unemployment. On an aggregate basis, 81% of all
  loans  in  the  state  are  ‘underwater’, and the average mark-to-market
  loan-to-value ratio of Florida loans is 138%. ‘Nearly 40% of all Florida
  borrowers  owe  more than 150% of the value of their homes,’ said Slump.
  Although  half  of  all  borrowers  in  the  state  are current on their
  mortgage  payments,  they  owe  120%  of  their  home  values. Given the
  significant  negative equity, ‘further economic stress brought on by the
  Gulf  oil spill and declines in the tourism and fishing industries would
  be likely to further increase default rates,’ said Slump.

