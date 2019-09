Here’s more pressure on Goldman Sachs (GS) to settle all charges.



Fitch just downgraded the firm’s credit rating from neutral to negative.

The stock had been higher earlier, but now it’s modestly in the read.

Are we about to see another bout of risk-aversion in this market?

