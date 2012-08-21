Investors Who Manage $7.2 Trillion Worth Of Assets Reveal What They Think Will Happen To Europe

Fitch surveyed 100 respondents that represent $7.2 trillion of fixed income assets, on their concerns about the eurozone. Here’s what they found on chances of a double-dip recession and a eurozone break-up:



80 per cent said the risk of a double dip recession is high, up from 68 per cent in the last survey.

53 per cent think “fundamental conditions for banks will deteriorate”.

82 per cent think banks will need another long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) within the next two years.

5 per cent think the eurozone will break up, while 33 per cent think it will move towards a fiscal union.

9 per cent think there will be multiple sovereign debt defaults but do not expect it to cause a break-up.

21 per cent think Greece and one or two other countries could exit the union.

This chart shows what respondents think are the biggest risks to the European credit markets:

Photo: Fitch Ratings

Note: 73% of respondents were credit portfolio decision makers on the buy side in western Europe, being either senior bond department heads, portfolio managers, or heads of fixed-income research teams. 27% were senior credit analysts, strategists or credit risk managers.

