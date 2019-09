Fitch has downgraded Greek debt to triple-B-minus from triple-B-plus.



With Greek spreads blowing in and out this weekend, the general sentiment is that endgame comes now.

Some kind of official request (and granting) of support has to come by the end of the weekend.

Stay glued to your computer, folks!

