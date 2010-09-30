Fitch Turns Up The Heat On Australia's Banks, Plans Housing Bubble Stress Test

Australian banks shares sold off today due to Fitch’s announcement that they would be conducting a stress test of the country’s banking system, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.



The stress tests will target the banking sector’s exposure to a potential housing bubble in the country.

Sydney property prices are up 41% since 2006 and approximately 60% of Australian bank loan books are secured by housing properties, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The simulation run in the stress test will focus on both defaults and a collapse in property prices.

Recently Commonwealth Bank tried to defend house prices and their defence was ripped apart for being untenable.

