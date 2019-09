Photo: NASA

So in the end, we only lost S&P.Fitch just came out confirming the US AAA ratings.



Moody’s did the same on the Monday following the S&P downgrade.

Given the possible significance of having 2 out of 3 raters keep you at AAA (because for many investment companies, they need 2 out of 3 to satisfy their AAA mandate) this is good news.

