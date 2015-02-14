The new Fitbit is giving people an itchy, red rash

Business Insider The Fitbit Surge

There’s an annoying new problem with the latest line of Fitbits. People are claiming that the fitness trackers are causing a nasty rash, TechCrunch reports.

Multiple people have found that wearing the new Fitbit Charge has resulted in red rashes appearing on their wrist, where the device sits.

The Fitbit Surge has a large screen which lets it work sort of like a smartwatch. It can display your calls as well as tracking your steps and fitness.

Just in case you don’t believe the reports that the Fitbit is causing people to break out in a rash on their skin, here are some people tweeting evidence of the problem:

I love my new @fitbit minus the awesome, itchy rash that comes with it. Ugh. pic.twitter.com/RnjzAyyTH5

— Laura Evans (@L_Evans) January 16, 2015

Having a break from my @fitbit Surge. Might need to stop wearing it – nice rash (and my skin isn’t usually sensitive) pic.twitter.com/CNQwfEJO1X

— Shaun Ewing (@swewing) February 11, 2015

It’s not yet clear what could be causing the rash. It seems to breaking out under the strap of the Fitbit Surge, so it could be one of the materials there reacting with the skin.

This isn’t the first time that Fitbit has seen complaints about its devices causing rashes. It was forced to recall some Fitbit products at the start of 2014 because users were complaining about rashes. That didn’t make the problem go away, and it resulted in a class action lawsuit over the rashes.

Fitbit sent this statement to TechCrunch about the rashes:

We continue to be aware of a very limited percentage of users reporting skin irritation among our users. The reactions we are seeing with new products are not uncommon with jewelry or wearable devices that stay in contact with the skin for extended periods. According to our consulting dermatologists, they are likely from wearing the band too tight; sweat, water, or soap being held against the skin under the device; or from pressure or friction against the skin and should resolve quickly when users take a break from the device, usually within hours or days. We encourage anyone wearing an activity-tracking wristband to follow the guidelines we’ve developed with our team of dermatologists, to educate the public on how to wear and care for devices and keep skin happy: Keep it clean, keep it dry and give your wrist a rest. We continue to monitor this issue, as it impacts all companies that make products worn next to the skin, particularly the wearables industry as people tend to wear devices for long periods without giving their skin a break.

