Fitbit shares are flying after it looks like it had a massive Christmas

Fitbit is the top app in the App Store, and the company’s stock is up around 6% pre-market.

While Fitbit’s app was already the top app in the health and fitness category for all of December, after Christmas it jumped to the top spot overall. Fitbit is the market leader in wearables at 22 per cent, according to Engadget.

This bump in downloads seems like good news for the company’s Christmas sales, as it suggests that many are setting up their new Fitbits for the first time and installing the app.

Fitbits main offerings this year included the Fitbit Surge, Charge, and Flex. The Fitbit Surge can count your steps, your heart rate, and sleep time. But it also gets things like text notifications, and has a GPS tracker. At $100 less, the Fitbit Charge doesn’t include the “smartwatch” elements like text notifications, but instead serves as a capable health tracker.

