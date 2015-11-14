Fitbit is crashing

Fitbit shares are getting wrecked on Friday, with shares down by as much as 11% in early trading.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company put up more shares for sale — three million shares of common stock to be exact. That’s down from the seven million it had initially proposed to sell.

But the shares were priced at $US29, which was lower than Thursday’s closing price of $US31.68 per share.

When Fitbit first went public in June, shares were priced at $US20.

After Fitbit announced last week with its third-quarter earnings results that it was selling more shares, the stock also declined.

The stock has now fallen about 5% from its IPO price.

Here’s a chart showing the slide in shares on Friday:

