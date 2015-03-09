Go inside the bright San Francisco offices of $300 million fitness tracker company Fitbit

Fitbit and its team of nearly 500 employees recently moved into brand new offices in San Francisco’s South of Market neighbourhood.

Employees get to enjoy some pretty awesome perks, from healthy lunches catered daily to free Zumba and yoga classes on the premises.

As to be expected from a company that makes gadgets encouraging health and exercise, the office, which was designed by Rapt Studio, has bright walls and an energetic atmosphere.

A wall behind the front desk mirrors the company’s logo. Living plants make their home on the wall.

Some employees sit on large yoga balls, and refrigerators are stocked with healthy snacks and drinks.

This conference room has a cool light fixture.

They also have a number of phone booths and private work rooms.

Fitbit reportedly plans to go public in 2015. The company has raised a total of $US66 million and has been valued at more than $US300 million.

