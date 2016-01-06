Fitbit just showed off its answer to the Apple Watch

James Cook
Fitbit blazeFitBitThe Fitbit Blaze.

Fitbit launched its new wearable device on stage at CES in Las Vegas on Wednesday, and it’s a square “fitness watch.”

The Fitbit Blaze looks sort of similiar to the Apple Watch: It’s a square smartwatch that can run different apps. But Fitbit is positioning the Blaze as a fitness-focused device that can track the heart rate of its wearer, as well as calories burned, steps, and also sleep.

The $200 device is due to be released later this year.

 

NOW WATCH: The insanely successful life of Uber billionaire Travis Kalanick

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.