Fitbit Just Released Its First-Ever Video Ad -- And It Really Makes You Want To Work Out

Fitness tracking company Fitbit just launched its first-ever video ad. The campaign coincides with the rollout of new products, which include a “fitness super watch” called the Surge.
The advertisement was created by Argonaut, a boutique creative agency in San Francisco, and its music features Brett Anderson, the lead singer of The Donnas.
Video courtesy of Fitbit
