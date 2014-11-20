Fitbit Just Released Its First-Ever Video Ad -- And It Really Makes You Want To Work Out

Fitness tracking company Fitbit just launched its first-ever video ad. The campaign coincides with the rollout of new products, which include a “fitness super watch” called the Surge.

The advertisement was created by Argonaut, a boutique creative agency in San Francisco, and its music features Brett Anderson, the lead singer of The Donnas.

Video courtesy of Fitbit

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.