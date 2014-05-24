Fitbit Takes 50% Of The Smart Band Market Despite Reports Of It Giving People Rashes

Rebecca Borison
Fitbit forceFitbit

Upstart fitness company Fitbit is dominating the small, but growing wearable market.

According to a new report from Canalys, Fitbit accounted for almost 50% of wearable band shipments in the first quarter of 2014.

A wearable band is a simple motion tracker that you wear on your wrist. In total, about 2.7 million bands were shipped in the quarter. Fitbit managed to sell half of these, despite a recent lawsuit over skin rashes. The suit claimed that Fitbit did not warn customers of potential dangers from wearing the band after issuing a voluntary recall.

