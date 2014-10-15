LEAKED: Here Are Fitbit's New Fitness Trackers, The Charge And Charge HD

Gizmodo Marketing materials for Fitbit’s new wristbands, published by Gizmodo.

Fitbit is reportedly planning to release two new fitness trackers soon, the Charge and Charge HD, according to Gizmodo. The blog published marketing materials that reportedly show how the wristbands look and what they will be able to do.

Both wristbands look similar to the Force, and feature a slightly thicker design with a larger screen than the Flex’s. Like its previous fitness trackers, the new devices will be able to track your steps, calories burned, distance, sets of stairs climbed, and active minutes. The screen will also display the time and incoming calls, and the waterproof band will be able to monitor your sleep and function as a vibrating alarm.

The main difference appears to be in the Fitbit HR, which, unlike previous Fitbit bands, will also display your heart rate where all of your other stats are shown. Fitbit is reportedly calling this feature PurePulse.

The marketing materials don’t tell us how much the fitness trackers will cost, but Gizmodo says a Russian retailer has the Charge listed at $US185 and the Charge HR at $US220. That seems a bit high, but we’re likely to learn more in the coming weeks.

