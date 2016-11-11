FitBit got a takeover offer but it looks fishy

FitBit has received a takeover offer from a company called ABM Capital, according to an SEC filing — but it looks fishy.

ABM Capital is proposing to purchase the company for $12.50 a share.

The address for ABM Capital on the filing is in Shanghai, China, and the Chinese number listed next to the chief financial officer, Kevin Mead, appears to be disconnected.

No Shanghai-based ABM Capital could be found on the Bloomberg terminal.

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.