This Social Network Raised $US2 Million To Help You Find Clothes That Fit

Finding threads that fit online just got simpler and more social thanks to the new social shopping startup, Fitbay.

Based in New York, the site asks you for your arm length, torso length, and body shape to match you with other users whose silhouettes look like yours, Fortune reports. Next, Fitbay shows you clothes reviewed by your “body doubles,” or people your size.

This roundabout way to help you order clothes without trying them on just nabbed $US2 million in seed funding from Steadfast Venture Capital and Scandinavian Spotify investor Creandum, Fortune reports. The service just finished beta testing and will now look to find more users.

Fitbay also launched a mobile app today, TechCrunch reports, that lets users snap pictures of clothes that fit just right and upload them as examples for their like-bodied friends.

“It is the first time where selfies actually have a practical application,” founder and CEO Christian Wylonis told TechCrunch. “These pictures are shared with your ‘body doubles’ so they can visualise how clothes will fit them. This takes the guessing out of choosing the right size and determining how clothes will fit you.”

“Fitbay only shows you products that fit. Discover new products and brands from users who are just like you,” the site says after creating a profile.

In addition to helping users find that shirt with the perfect length sleeves, Fortune says the site is also collecting data about which brands people of certain sizes prefer. For example, men who self-describe as oval shaped prefer Nike; short and thin men prefer Aeropostale. With more than 2 million items in its database, that measures out to be a lot of data.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.