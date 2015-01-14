How To Fit Twice As Much Music Onto Your iPhone

There’s a storage problem with the iPhone.

You’ve probably encountered it yourself when trying to store hundreds of photos, apps and songs on there. Or, indeed, anytime Apple updates its iOS operating system and your iPhone tells you there simply isn’t enough room.

What most people don’t know is that there is a way to fit much more music on your phone, and to cut down the amount of space your music takes.

Look at the music in your iTunes library. You'll probably find that your albums are all different file sizes. Right-click on a song, and head to the 'File' tab. In the 'File' tab, you'll see the file size of the song. The 'bit rate' tells you how much space is taken up per second of the song. This song is 320 kbps, the maximum bitrate for iTunes. Make sure the music on your iPhone is only taking as much storage space as it needs to: Plug your iPhone into your computer, and go to the device panel on iTunes. Check out the 'Summary' part of the device screen. You'll see an option to convert your music. Select the conversion option, and you'll be asked which bit rate to choose. The lower the number, the less space it takes up. Hit the sync button, and your music will start converting while being sent to your phone.

