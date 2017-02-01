US

A 2-mile-long crack in Arizona is the largest of its kind -- and it's not stopping

Emma Fierberg, Jessica Orwig

There’s a 2-mile-long crack in the desert of Arizona. At 10 feet wide and up to 30 feet deep in some parts, it is the largest of its kind. It continues to grow.

