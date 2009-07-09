Fisker Signs A $10.2 Million Deal With Quantum

Quantum Technologies (QTWW) has signed a $10.2 million contract to finish developing hybrid powertrains for Fisker automotive.



The money from this deal will be used to put the final touches on its proprietary Q-Drive, plug-in hybrid system that with be used in the Fisker Karma.

Fisker is a joint venture with Quantum, so this contract appears to be a shuffling of money from one part of the business to the other.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.