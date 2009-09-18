Fisker Looking For A Factory In The US To Build New Plug-In Hybrid

Henrik Fisker tells Reuters his company is aiming for profitability in 2011 with 15,000 annual sales of the $87,900 Karma.



That’s not all though. He confirms the company’s plan to start selling a $39,900 plug-in hybrid by 2012. To produce that car, Fisker is looking at shut down assembly plants in the U.S. He wants to be able to sell 100,000 of those cars annually.

This implies that Fisker is feeling pretty confident the DOE will loan the company money to build its newer low cost sedan.

Earlier in the week Ray Lane of Kleiner Perkins let slip that Fisker was going to build a lower cost car.

