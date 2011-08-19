Check Out The $100,000 Hybrid Car Leonardio DiCaprio Just Got The Very First Model Of

Megan Angelo

Leonardo DiCaprio seems to get whatever he wants (including Blake Lively).

He gets to drive amazing automobiles at work.

And now he’s the first to own and drive the luxury-hybrid 2012 Fisker Karma.

Next on the waiting list: Al Gore and Colin Powell, who just don’t have the same clout as DiCaprio.

The sleek car has a base price around $100,000 — and we can see why.

Beats the heck out of a Prius.

Rear view.

Note the car's energy-grabbing solar roof.

Wheel detail.

Old school meets new school.

As will the leaves surrounding your very nontraditional gearshift.

