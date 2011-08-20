Check Out These Ridiculously Oversexed Photos Fisker Is Using To Sell Its Electric Car

Jay Yarow
fisker karma

Photo: Fisker

High-end electric car maker Fisker is using a comically oversexed brochure to get people interested in its $100,000 car.The tag line reads, “Designed to get you hot, not the planet.”

It then tries to get you hot by showing a lady in a bathing suit and sprawled atop the car.

We first saw the brochure via Fortune reporter Dan Primack who tweeted, “Just looked at the Fisker Karma brochure. Apparently it’s designed to have sex in.”

Primack also reports the company is looking to raise $200 million at a $2 billion valuation.

The tag line

Sexy legs ...

Solar panels and a hot lady in a red bathing suit

This car is so hot it will melt ice cubes

It's getting steamy in the back of this car!

Since it's clean electricity instead of dirty gas, you can dress like this to refuel the car

Again with the ice cube ...

Yowsa!

