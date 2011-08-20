Check Out These Ridiculously Oversexed Photos Fisker Is Using To Sell Its Electric Car

Photo: Fisker

High-end electric car maker Fisker is using a comically oversexed brochure to get people interested in its $100,000 car.The tag line reads, “Designed to get you hot, not the planet.”



It then tries to get you hot by showing a lady in a bathing suit and sprawled atop the car.

We first saw the brochure via Fortune reporter Dan Primack who tweeted, “Just looked at the Fisker Karma brochure. Apparently it’s designed to have sex in.”

Primack also reports the company is looking to raise $200 million at a $2 billion valuation.

