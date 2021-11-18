Electric-vehicle startup Fisker revealed its $37,500 SUV with a rotating screen — check out the Ocean

The 2023 Ocean. Fisker

Fisker revealed the production version of its first electric vehicle on Wednesday.

The Ocean SUV will start at $US37,499 ($AU51,620) and offer up to 350 miles (563km) in more expensive trims, Fisker says.

Unique features include a solar roof and a touchscreen that rotates 90 degrees.

Electric-vehicle startup Fisker unveiled the production version of its first model on Wednesday. Meet the Ocean SUV.

Fisker brought an early version of the Ocean to the Consumer Electronics Show in 2020, so we’ve known basically what the SUV would look like for a while now. At the Los Angeles Auto Show this week, Fisker showed off the final vehicle that it intends to build and sell starting next year.

Fisker also gave some extra details about the vehicle, its pricing, its interior, and some unique features.

The base Ocean Sport will start at $US37,499 ($AU51,620) — clearly priced to dip below $US30,000 ($AU41,297) if buyers apply the full $US7,500 ($AU10,324) federal tax credit for electric-car purchases. It’ll be front-wheel drive and deliver a respectable 250 miles (402km) of range, according to Fisker.

The next model up, the Ocean Ultra, will cost $US49,999 ($AU68,826) and get a bigger battery that promises to boost its range to 340 miles. It’ll produce up to 540 horsepower and hit 60 mph (97km/h) in 3.9 seconds.

The top-tier Ocean Extreme, priced at $US68,999 ($AU94,981), will travel 350 miles (563km) on a charge and generate a bit more power than the Ultra, Fisker says. Both top models come with all-wheel drive.

The Ocean promises a bunch of interesting features — some optional and some standard. Fisker will need to bring something to the table besides an attractive starting price if it wants to compete with EVs from established companies like Volkswagen, Tesla, Ford, and GM.

The Ocean’s top trim has a solar roof that Fisker says can provide enough power for 2,000 miles (3,219km) of driving per year under ideal conditions. A “Hollywood Mode” rotates the Ocean’s giant, 17.1-inch (43cm) touchscreen from landscape to portrait orientation. The Ocean will also be able to power an owner’s home during an emergency and charge other EVs.

The Ocean is scheduled to enter production in November 2022 and will be built by Magna, an Austrian automotive supplier and contract manufacturer. The first model to go on sale will be the Ocean One, a limited-edition version that costs $US68,999 ($AU94,981).