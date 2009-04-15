Fisker Explains Why You Want A Karma Over A Roadster Or Model S (VIDEO)

Last week at the New York Auto Show we asked Henrik Fisker why we should put a deposit down on his car rather than his rival Tesla’s Model S, or Roadster. His answer, the infrastructure doesn’t exist to support a long drive in an all electric car.



We think Tesla would retort that its Roadster goes 240 plus miles on a full charge, and unlike the Fisker Karma, it’s being driven on the roads today. The Karma is supposed to ship by year end.



