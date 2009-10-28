Fisker Automotive Taking Over Former GM Plant In Delaware

Fisker Automotive, a two-year-old California-based car company, will be taking over a shut down General Motors plant in Delaware. The move is beneficial to both Delaware residents and Fisker, who will use the plant to develop plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles:



Marketwatch: Topped off by an appearance from Vice President Joe Biden at the plant in Delaware, Fisker Automotive said it hopes to support 2,000 factory jobs and more than 3,000 vendor and supplier jobs by 2014 at the site, with a production target of 75,000 to 100,000 vehicles per year.

The Irvine, Calif.-based company will spend about $18 million to buy the plant from Motors Liquidation Co. and then spend an additional $175 million to retool the plant to begin production in 2012.

