Fishy Tesla Video Surfaces About Getting New Financing (CLIP)

Below is a fishy video that’s making the rounds, where someone that might be an investor in Tesla says, “We’ve got a big announcement..that’s going to make people believers that the sedan’s going to be produced.” The announcement is supposed to come today or tomorrow and will be some sort of financing thing.



The story behind the video, according to AutoblogGreen:

A keen observer happened to note the presence of a Tesla Roadster outside a Mexican restaurant somewhere the other day and as he was snapping some pics, the owner walked up. The owner offered to take this civilian for a ride around the block in the Roadster, which said passenger video-taped on his cell phone camera. In panning around the camera caught the Founders Series badge on the bulkhead between the seats, meaning that the car owner is an investor in Tesla.

Hmmmm. Who invites a stranger into their car? Who then gets on their mobile phone and starts talking about business?

Possible answers: This is a weird video made by Tesla to keep hype and hope alive. Or, this is just a hoax, perpetrated for the sake of it. The latter seems most likely. We can’t think of what Tesla gets from this, other than us talking about it.

We’ve emailed Tesla to find out what’s up, as well as the YouTube poster that put it on the site. If we hear anything, we’ll update. Till then, enjoy the conspicuous shot of the founder’s badge and the talk about how the company will produce the Model S.

Update: We heard back from them. Tesla had no comment. And YouTube poster didn’t really add much, seems like a legit person.



