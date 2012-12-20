Fisherman Found A Porsche Cayenne Under The South China Sea

Photo: Video Screenshot

A group of Chinese fishermen had quite a surprise recently, when they dragged a wrecked Porsche Cayenne out of the South China Sea.The car, once worth $160,000, was thoroughly totaled. It was sold to a local garage for just 4,000 yuan ($640), according to CarNewsChina.



No one knows just how the Cayenne ended up under the water, but Tycho de Feyter at CarNewsChina notes that the area where the car was found is known as a spot for smuggling expensive goods:

“The smugglers of the Porsche Cayenne likely got scared of a patrol boat coming too close and dumped the vehicle in the sea.”

