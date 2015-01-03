Fisher-Price Filmed 2015's First Newborn Babies To Create This Tear-Jerker Of An Ad

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Toy brand Fisher-Price visited 11 hospitals around the world this New Year’s Eve to create a beautiful ad starring 2015’s first newborn babies, AdAge reports.

Fisher-Price enlisted the help of ad agency Weber Shandwick and documentary maker Patrick Creadon whose crew traveled to hospitals in eight cities, including Warsaw, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Sao Paulo. Creadon then spent just one day editing down the footage to a 90-second video that first appeared on “Good Morning America” this morning.

The result is a beautiful and rather emotional film that tugs at the heart strings. Each new mum is asked what they wish for their newborn baby, with answers ranging from “to be loved by everyone” to going to school and being educated.

The “Wish for Babies” film will also appear in paid-for placements across YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. The campaign will also be supported with organic social media efforts on those sites as well as Pinterest and Instagram, with the brand asking for more parents’ wishes using the #WishesForBaby hashtag. That will include support from Fisher-Price brand ambassador Shakira, who will promote the video to her 106 million Facebook fans, 5.5 million Instagram fans and 28.5 million Twitter followers.

Expect this campaign to be huge. The video has already notched up more than 450,000 views on YouTube.

And as a smaller, but touching element of the campaign, each parent that participated in the film will receive Fisher-Price products and a specially edited film from Creadon about their own personal story, according to AdAge.

