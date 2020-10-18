Fisher-Price is putting a virtual toy museum on Instagram with 90 exhibits tapping into nostalgia for a new spin on experimental e-commerce — see inside

Mattel

Toy manufacturer Fischer Price is celebrating its 90th anniversary with a virtual Instagram museum.

The brand is featuring 90 toys, with selections from each decade.

The virtual experience even includes a gift shop.

Toy manufacturer Fisher-Price is celebrating its 90th anniversary in a very 2020 way, with a virtual museum. The museum lives on Instagram, taking viewers through some of the most popular toys of each decade the brand has been around, leaning heavily on nostalgia.

Virtual experiences are having a moment recently, with most in-person activities on hold or significantly altered because of the coronavirus pandemic. Companies have tried to recoup some lost revenue through virtual workshops, tours, and even wine tastings. Nearly 4,000 museums have also made exhibits available online, including The Guggenheim and The Met.

Parent company Mattel launched this museum and gift shop right as many are starting to think about holiday shopping. The coronavirus-induced recession has decreased consumer spending and thrown more than eight million into poverty.

However, e-commerce sales increased by nearly a third in Q2 as the pandemic kept many people inside and online shopping became more convenient than ever. With a year-over-year increase of 44.5%, e-commerce is a $US211.5 billion industry, so the virus’ impact on holiday shopping remains to be seen.

Upon opening the virtual Instagram museum, there’s a cute drawing of a museum exterior.

The 1938 Snoopy Sniffer was one of Fisher-Price’s most popular toys, and predates the Peanuts cartoon by over a decade. Vintage models now go for more than $US70 on reseller sites.

The Coaster Boy wooden toy of 1941 was only produced for one year. Each virtual exhibit gets a tiny set to show off it’s characteristics.

The Safety School Bus from the 1950s was part of the early Little People line.

1957’s Corn Popper is the all time longest running toy in Fisher-Price’s line.

The Chatter Telephone toy for toddlers was introduced in 1963, and found a resurgence in popularity after it was included in “Toy Story 3.”

The Play Family School from 1971 was another addition in the Little People Line.

Roller skates from 1983 are shown off in a miniature skating rink.

Dinoroars from the 1990s are in a miniature prehistoric jungle setting of the virtual museum.

Kasey the Kinderbot, launched in the 2000s, was an early robot style toy that influenced some of the more learning-focused toys available today.

The Musical Lion Baby Walker epitomizes the 2010s with this classic meme format.

No virtual museum experience would be complete without a gift shop, so of course Fisher-Price included one.

The digital gift shop is selling limited quantities of 16 products, including retro lunchboxes with Little People imagery.

Some of the merchandise go way back, like a t-shirt with Fisher-Price’s first ever toy, Doctor Doodle.

A Fun Jet t-shirt is very 70s, in an homage to the vintage toy.

Finally, tote bags are a practical way to show off love for vintage toys.

