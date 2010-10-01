Fisher-Price Recalls 10 Million Tricycles Because They Might Cause Genital Bleeding

Fisher-Price is recalling 10 million tricycles, high chairs, and other toys known to pose safety risks, according to a Consumer Product Safety Commission release.



The hazard, reported in 10 cases, is that a “child can strike, sit or fall on the protruding plastic ignition key resulting in serious injury, including genital bleeding.”

Other recalled items include a plastic car with removable wheels, which poses a choking hazard, and a high chair with lacerating pegs.

The tricycles and other toys have been sold in stores since January 1997, so this represents an absolutely immense recall, the biggest of the year.

