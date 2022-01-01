Fish fell from the sky and rained over a Texas town in a weather phenomenon

The city of Texarkana experienced ‘animal rain’ this week. Christin Lade / EyeEm/Getty Images

The city of Texarkana, Texas, shared a post to its Facebook account this week.

The post said that the city experienced “animal rain,” causing fish to fall from the sky.

Animal rain is an uncommon phenomenon but can happen on occasion.

It rained fish in east Texas this week.

The official Facebook account for the City of Texarkana shared a post and photo on Wednesday warning residents about “animal rain.” According to National Geographic, animal rain is when small animals like fish, bats, snakes, birds, and frogs get caught in waterspouts, carried into the sky from the ground, and fall with raindrops.

“2021 is pulling out all the tricks… including raining fish in Texarkana today, and no, this isn’t a joke,” the caption read. It continued that while uncommon, animal rain does happen once in a while.

“While it’s uncommon, it happens, as evidenced in several places in Texarkana today,” the caption read.

The Facebook post was accompanied by a photo of a downed fish and asked residents to share pictures of the fallen fish they discovered.

Texarkana resident James Audirsch told WCIA that he was with his co-worker when the fish rained down at a car dealership.

“There was a loud crack of thunder and when we opened up the bay door, I looked outside and it was raining real hard and a fish hit the ground,” Audirsch told the outlet. “and then I said, ‘It’s raining fish!’ Brad was like, ‘No it’s not,’ and I’m like, ‘No, it really is!’ and fish were droppin’ here and everywhere.”

Small fish — about 4 to 5 inches long — were reportedly sprinkled across the parking lot.

Resident Tim Brigham told KSLA that he was at Discount Wheel and Tire when it started to pour.

“I didn’t know what to say. I thought it was pretty cool. I started to get me a bucket and pick them up for fishing bait,” Bringham said.

The phenomenon had occurred in other places, including California in 2017 when small fish rained over an elementary school, The Mercury News reported.