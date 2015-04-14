US

Watch this fish drive a remote-controlled car

Devan Joseph

Studio diip has given fish the opportunity to do what they have been wanting to do for years, explore the world beyond the limits of their tank. By using a camera and computer vision software, Studio diip has made it possible for a fish to control a robot car over land. 

Video courtesy of Studio diip 

See more computer vision projects at studiodiip.com

