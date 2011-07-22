Mayor Bloomberg Splurges On $20 Million Mansion In Southampton

Photo: Courtesy of Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg prides himself on his fiscal conservative nature in regards to government spending, often attempting to balance the budget by raising property taxes and slashing essential agencies with the exception of the police and firefighters. Regardless of the criticism, his efforts have proved successful as the Big Apple has reduced its $6 billion deficit and acquired a surplus of approximately $3 billion since he took office in 2002. However, his recent purchase of a $20 million mansion in Southampton indicates that Bloomberg may only be a fiscal conservative when it comes to his management of New York City.Bloomberg’s desire for the biggest and best property is not a new trend his in personal life. In 2009, the media took attention to Bloomberg’s efforts to extend his townhouse in the Upper East Side by purchasing adjacent properties and expanding his place of residence to over 12,000 square-feet. Essentially, Bloomberg strategically turned his single townhouse into a fantastic mansion within walking distance of Central Park. This is just one example of how Bloomberg – the nation’s 13th wealthiest person – has managed to make smart investment opportunities throughout his career.



Recently, this successful billionaire – worth $18.1 billion – has extended his real estate investments to include a new Southampton home that rests on 35 acres, complete with 11 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms over 22,000 square-feet.

Anyone who knows much about Mayor Bloomberg understands that the man definitely has a love for golf; therefore, the purchase of this mansion is another great investment for Bloomberg and his passion (or obsession?) for golfing. The new home is located beside the National Golf Links of America, one of the best golf courses in the country (and possibly the world) according to Golf Magazine. Bloomberg is sure to enjoy avoiding the 365 bunkers as he increases his golf skill on this challenging course.

One thing is certain: billionaire Mayor Bloomberg continues his fiscal responsibility for New York but personally splurges on a $20 million Southampton home that compliments his Upper East Side pad nicely. It’s good to be the mayor and have two homes with exceptional locations and high-class style.

