JIM DEMINT: Republicans Are Going To End Up Raising Taxes

Outgoing Senator Jim DeMint (R-S.C.) said Thursday that he believes Republicans will cave to the White House’s demand that Congress raise federal income tax rates on the top 2 per cent of earners.



“The President campaigned on raising taxes and getting rid of the Bush-era tax cuts — he’s going to get his wish,” DeMint said in an interview with CBS This Morning. “I believe we’re going to be raising taxes not just on the top earners. Everyone’s going pay more taxes next year in this country, and I think that’s what the President wants.”

DeMint, a conservative stalwart and Tea Party favourite, has become one of the sharpest critics of the GOP leadership since announcing last week that he will leave the Senate to take the top spot at the Heritage Foundation.

He explained that decision further Thursday, saying that the new position will allow him to eschew party politics and focus on helping conservatives formulate a limited government message that appeals to average Americans.

“[W]e have not done a good enough job of convincing Americans that less government, less taxes, and a more vibrant economy is really going to work for every American,” DeMint said. “I spent most of my life in advertising and marketing and research, and I want to go back to the battle of ideas. I just think unless we win the hearts and minds of the American people, we’re not going to win elections with conservative ideas.”

