There's Not A Single Spending Cut That Republican Voters Support

The “compromise” in the fiscal cliff deal from Democrats is supposed to come in the form of spending cuts. But a new Marist-McClatchy poll shows that voters — including Republicans — oppose any and every specific spending cut proposed to them.It goes hand in hand with the disparity between voters’ wish for blanket “spending cuts” and their opposition to any cuts to an entitlement that benefits them.



A look at what Republicans oppose:

By 47-37, letting the Obama payroll tax cut expire.

By 68-26, cutting spending for Medicare.

By 61-33, cutting spending for Medicaid.

By 66-28, eliminating the tax deduction for home mortgage interest.

By 72-25, eliminating the charitable tax deduction.

By 56-44, raising the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 67.

Republicans don’t favour much in any potential deal — they also, of course, are opposed to allowing the Bush tax cuts to expire on any income bracket. Pollster Lee M. Miringoff warns that they might be unhappy with whatever happens.

“There’s no clear statement of what Republican voters want to happen. There’s opposition to everything,” Miringoff said.

“If you’re a Republican in Congress looking for what Republican voters are telling you, they’re not telling you much.”

