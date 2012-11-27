Now Even A Majority Of Republicans Think Tax Hikes Should Be Part Of A Deal

Photo: AP

In a surprising finding from a new CNN/ORC poll out Monday morning, a majority of Republicans favour an approach to avert the fiscal cliff that includes both spending cuts and tax increases.The poll found that by a 52-44 margin, Republicans in the poll favoured a more “balanced” approach, instead of a deal that only included spending cuts. That means that a majority of voters across party lines favour a mix of spending cuts and tax increases.



The results are somewhat eye-opening because the approach backed by Republicans is one that has been advocated by President Barack Obama, who wants to raise taxes on incomes of $250,000 and above. Though some top Republicans have signaled a willingness to add tax revenues in a deal, they remain firm on opposition to increasing any marginal rates.

The wording of the question is slightly different from a recent Gallup survey on the fiscal cliff, which found that 69 per cent of Republicans favoured a deal that included only or mostly spending cuts.

Another result from the poll: Two-thirds of respondents expect Congress to act “like spoiled children” instead of “responsible adults” in the negotiations.

