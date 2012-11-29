Another Poll Shows Why Obama Has The Overwhelming Edge In The Fiscal Cliff Negotiations

Photo: White House

Another new poll out Wednesday morning displays much of the same broad support for raising taxes on incomes above $250,000, something that has remained constant since election exit polling.The poll, from The Washington Post and ABC, finds that 60 per cent of respondents favour upping taxes on the higher incomes, which is the key component of President Barack Obama’s plan for a deal with Congressional Republicans. Only 37 per cent oppose.



Among Independent voters, the numbers are even higher — 63 per cent support raising the taxes. Thus far, Republicans have balked at agreeing to any deal that includes the tax increases, preferring to raise revenues by capping deductions and closing loopholes.

This poll adds another caveat that has yet to be measured in other public-opinion surveys — most voters actually oppose reducing deductions that people claim on federal income taxes.

Of course, this doesn’t measure response to the elimination of specific loopholes and deductions. But only 44 per cent support the broad question of reducing deductions on federal income taxes, which was part of Mitt Romney’s plan.

