Here's Another Incredibly Brutal Chart For Republicans On The Fiscal Cliff

A new poll from the Pew Research centre provides another warning sign for the Republican Party and what appears to be a serious post-election image problem. It is a particularly brutal survey on both the party’s overall favorability and its handling of the negotiations to avert the so-called fiscal cliff.



This has been a recurring theme that has remained consistent in most public polling on the fiscal cliff. But the Pew poll ties together many of the GOP’s problems into one comprehensive survey.

This one chart from Pew provides a glimpse into which side has the public-opinion advantage on the fiscal cliff negotiations.

Photo: Pew Research centre

That might not even be the most glaring problem. Here’s a look at some especially bad signs for Republicans:

Obama’s approval rating has risen 12 points since August 2011. The approval rating of Republicans in Congress sits at 25 per cent, hovering around the 22-per cent level it fell to in the wake of the debt ceiling crisis.

The Republican Party’s favourable-to-unfavorable split is 36-59. The Democratic Party’s is 48-47.

Only 46 per cent of Republican voters approve of Republican leaders in Congress. By comparison, 71 per cent of Democrats approve of their party’s leaders in Congress.

House Speaker John Boehner’s favourable-to-unfavorable split sits at 21-40.

More people think Democrats can “do a better job” handling jobs, the economy, Medicare, health care, Social Security and education.

By a 53-33 margin, more Americans think the GOP is “more extreme in its positions.”

By a 69-28 margin, Americans support raising tax rates on incomes above $250,000. The only significant spending cuts that voters favour are reductions in Medicare and Social Security benefits to upper-income Americans.

