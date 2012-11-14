Here's Why Republicans Have A Lot More Incentive To Get A Deal On The Fiscal Cliff

Photo: AP

Americans are worried about the fiscal cliff — and they know who they’ll blame if no deal is reached to avert a set of tax increases and spending cuts that are set to kick in this January.A new Pew Research/Washington Post poll finds that 68 per cent of the public believes that going off the “cliff” would have a “major effect” on the U.S. economy next year.



If a deal isn’t reached, 53 per cent said Congressional Republicans would be more to blame, compared with just 29 per cent who would point fingers at President Barack Obama. By a 53-23 margin, Independents would blame Republicans in Congress over Obama.

The poll shows that there is little optimism across the board for the sides to come to an agreement. Only 38 per cent think a deal will be reached, compared with 51 per cent who think it won’t happen.

That’s a concern for the majority of respondents who predicted dire consequences for both the nation’s economy and their own personal finances if no deal is reached. Only 2 per cent of respondents thought going off the cliff would have no effect on the nation’s economy. And 82 per cent said that it would have at least a “minor effect” on their personal financial situation next year.

Here’s a look at those numbers:

Photo: Pew Research centre

