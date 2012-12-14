New Poll Shows Everyone Wants A Fiscal Cliff 'Compromise' — Until You Ask Them About The Actual Compromises

Photo: AP

The lede of the new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll is “compromise.”The vast majority of people surveyed want compromise in any deal to avert the so-called fiscal cliff. Republicans, Democrats and Independents all want compromise.



A high 70 per cent of Democrats say President Barack Obama and Democrats should work with the other side to avoid the cliff. Meanwhile, 59 per cent of Republicans say House Speaker John Boehner and Republicans should compromise.

It sounds great — until people are actually asked about the specific compromises on the table.

Pollsters Peter Hart and Bill McInturff asked Republicans and Democrats about the popular options for compromise on each side. A look at what they found reveals that both sides really don’t want much compromise:

The poll also finds that, like other polling conducted on the fiscal cliff, Obama has a clear image advantage. When asked who they “trust” more to resolve the cliff, 38 per cent said Obama, compared with just 19 per cent who said Boehner and House Republicans.

