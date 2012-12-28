Obama Will Meet With Congressional Leaders On Friday Afternoon

Photo: AP

The White House confirmed Thursday night that President Barack Obama will meet with Congressional leaders tomorrow to address the looming fiscal cliff.The White House said that Obama will meet with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, as well as House Speaker John Boehner and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. ET.



Boehner spokesman Brendan Buck said in a statement Thursday night that Boehner plans to push his message that the onus is now on the Senate.

“Tomorrow, Speaker Boehner will attend a meeting with congressional leaders at the White House, where he will continue to stress that the House has already passed legislation to avert the entire fiscal cliff and now the Senate must act,” Buck said.

Obama returned from his vacation in Hawaii early this morning to try to work on a deal to avert the fiscal cliff. McConnell said today on the Senate floor that he would be happy to “look at” whatever proposal he has in mind.

“We’ll see what the president has to propose. … Hopefully there is time for an agreement of some kind,” McConnell said.

