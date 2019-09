Via the Newseum:



Photo: Newseum

The accompanying story consists of New Yorkers freaking out over the tax hikes that will go into effect if no deal is reached to avert the cliff. A sample:

“The system is nuts here — it’s madness personified!”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.