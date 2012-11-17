Here's Obama Chiding John Boehner About His Upcoming Birthday

President Barack Obama and Congressional leaders met today to begin tackling the so-called fiscal cliff. The first order of business: Chide House Speaker John Boehner for his upcoming birthday on Saturday.



From the pool report:

The president also turned to Boehner with a big smile and said he had one more announcement to make today, which is to wish the speaker a happy birthday. “We didn’t make him a cake because we didn’t know how many candles we’d need.”

The two laughed and shook hands, and Boehner said, “Yeah, right.”

Boehner is turning 63 on Saturday.

Here’s video, via BuzzFeed:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The president then moved onto the “urgent business” — the cliff. His comments, via the pool report:

“I want to welcome the congressional leadership here and thank them for their time. I think we’re all aware that we have some urgent business to do. We’ve got to make sure that taxes don’t go up on middle class families, that our economy remains strong.”

“That’s an agenda that Democrats and Republicans and independents, people all across the country share. So our challenge is to make sure that we are able to cooperate together work together find some common ground, make some tough compromises build some consensus to do the people’s business.”

The president said folks are looking for “action.”

“They want to see that we are focused on them not on the politics here in Washington. My hope is this is going to be the beginning of a fruitful process that we’re able to come to agreement that will reduce our deficit in a balanced way, that we will deal with some of these long-term impediments to growth and we’re also going to be focusing on making sure that middle class families are able to get ahead.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.